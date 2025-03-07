Sikkim CM Golay Showcases State’s Progress At India Today Conclave 2025

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay presented the state’s key achievements at the India Today Conclave 2025, highlighting Sikkim’s strides in disaster preparedness, infrastructure development, environmental conservation, and governance.

In his address, the Chief Minister assured that Sikkim is well-prepared to tackle natural calamities, especially Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), with coordinated efforts alongside the Central Government on risk mitigation strategies.

The Chief Minister also discussed Sikkim’s ongoing infrastructure projects, including the state’s upcoming rail connectivity and improvements to NH-10, which is now under NHIDCL and will be maintained with proper attention. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reiterated the importance of these projects for Sikkim’s development.

Environmental conservation was another highlight of the Chief Minister’s address, where he outlined Sikkim’s unique initiatives, such as the ‘Mero Rukh Mero Santati’ campaign, which links each newborn with the planting of 108 trees, and the Sishu Samriddhi Yojana, providing financial security for children.

Looking to the future, the Chief Minister announced the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Sikkim’s integration into India, with Prime Minister Modi accepting the invitation to inaugurate the historic event.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also praised Chief Minister Tamang-Golay for his progressive leadership, lauding Sikkim’s balanced approach to development and environmental sustainability.

The India Today Conclave 2025 provided a national stage for Sikkim’s progress, with Chief Minister Tamang-Golay’s leadership receiving widespread recognition for the state’s achievements in infrastructure, governance, and sustainable development.