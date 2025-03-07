Sikkim Pitches For Investment At Northeast Roadshow In Kolkata

NET Web Desk

Sikkim showcased its investment potential at the Northeast Investment Roadshow, held at Hotel JW Marriott, Tangra, Kolkata, on March 7. The event was chaired by Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and MoDONER.

During his presentation, Gopal K. Chettri, Joint Secretary of the Government of Sikkim, highlighted the state’s efforts to promote tourism and its vast potential for investment. He emphasized Sikkim’s unique position as India’s only organic state, offering significant opportunities in sustainable agriculture and wellness tourism.

Chettri also outlined several key advantages for investors, including Sikkim’s high literacy rate, skilled workforce, peaceful environment, enhanced connectivity, and favorable climate. Additionally, he pointed to the state’s high Air Quality Index (AQI) as a distinctive feature, while stressing the government’s investor-friendly policies aimed at ensuring a seamless investment process.