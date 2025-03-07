Sikkim University’s Rekha Devi Sharma Represents University At 38th AIU National Youth Festival

NET Web Desk

Rekha Devi Sharma, a student from the Department of Mass Communication at Sikkim University, is representing the university at the 38th AIU Inter-University National Youth Festival. The event is being held at Amity University in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from March 3 to 7, 2025.

Sharma’s participation follows her achievement at the 38th AIU Inter-University North East Zone Youth Festival, which took place at ICFAI University in Tripura from January 27 to 31, 2025. She secured third place in the Spot Photography competition, showcasing her talent in a competitive environment.

The Sikkim University community is proud of Sharma’s accomplishments and wishes her success as she competes with the best youth talents from across the nation.