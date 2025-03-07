Thadou Inpi Manipur, Meitei Alliance Hold Key Meeting On Community Harmony

NET Web Desk

In a first-of-its-kind event, a crucial meeting aimed at fostering community understanding and peaceful co-existence in Manipur was held today in New Delhi. The dialogue brought together representatives from Thadou Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Thadou community in Manipur, and Meitei Alliance, a consortium of various Meitei organizations based outside the state.

The Thadou Inpi Manipur delegation was led by its president, M. James Thadou, while the Meitei Alliance was represented by Sagolsem Biramani. Eminent personalities also participated, enriching the discussions on intercommunity relations.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the urgency of initiatives to promote peace, mutual respect, and understanding among Manipur’s diverse communities. A joint press statement issued afterward emphasized preserving Manipur as a cohesive, multi-ethnic society rooted in unity, integrity, and safety. Both parties committed to addressing genuine community concerns while prioritizing the broader interests of the state.

Key agreements reached included recognizing all original inhabitants of Manipur and advocating for an updated National Register of Citizens (NRC). The statement also called for the removal of vague tribal classifications, such as “Any Kuki Tribes,” from the Scheduled Tribes List of Manipur. Additionally, Thadou Inpi Manipur’s leadership was acknowledged for its efforts in preserving and promoting Thadou identity as distinct from Kuki.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to joint initiatives to prevent misinterpretation and misidentification of community identities, fostering greater cooperation and understanding for a peaceful Manipur.