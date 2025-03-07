Tripura NGO Scandal: Three Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Embezzlement

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 07, 2025: The CBI court has sentenced three individuals including a departmental officer to four years of jail custody for embezzling lakhs of rupees using fraudulent certificates. The verdict follows a detailed investigation and statements from 48 witnesses.

Speaking to media personnel here in Agartala on Friday, a CBI lawyer revealed that the Tripura’s NGO Women Development Society had siphoned off large sums of money from the Tripura Bamboo Mission under various Government of India schemes by submitting fake documents. “A marketing officer of the Tripura Bamboo Mission was also found to be involved in the malpractice,” the lawyer stated.

Suspicion arose within the department, prompting an investigation into the NGO’s documents, which confirmed they were entirely fabricated. “Upon discovery of the fake certificates, the department immediately lodged a case against the NGO. Later, the case was handed over to the CBI for further investigation,” the lawyer added.

After reviewing the evidence and hearing witness testimonies, the court found three individuals guilty, including the marketing officer. “The CBI court has sentenced them to four years in jail and imposed a fine,” the lawyer confirmed during the briefing.

The case has shed light on the vulnerabilities within government schemes and emphasized the need for stricter checks to prevent such fraud in the future. This judgment is seen as a significant step towards ensuring accountability and deterring similar offenses.