NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 7: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, West Agartala Police Station seized 1,06,000 YABA tablets and arrested three individuals. The operation also led to the confiscation of five smartphones and two motorbikes.

Officials estimate the market value of the seized contraband at approximately ₹5.5 crore. The action is part of ongoing efforts under the ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’ initiative to combat the drug menace in the state.