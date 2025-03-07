Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Praises Sikkim’s Sustainable Development Model At India Today Conclave 2025

NET Web Desk

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded Sikkim’s sustainable development model at the India Today Conclave 2025, highlighting the state’s impressive balance between economic growth and environmental conservation. Speaking alongside Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, Rijiju pointed out that Sikkim has the highest per capita income in India, surpassing states like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Goa.

Rijiju attributed Sikkim’s success to effective governance, inclusive policies, and targeted investments. He praised Chief Minister Golay for his progressive leadership, stating, “Sikkim’s model demonstrates that economic prosperity and environmental responsibility can coexist.”

He encouraged other northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, to adopt similar practices, emphasizing that growth should not come at the expense of the environment. Rijiju reinforced Sikkim’s position as a leader in sustainable development.

The Chief Minister’s presentation of key state programs, including Mero Rukh Mero Santati and Sishu Samriddhi Yojana, was met with strong applause for Sikkim’s commitment to environmental and child welfare.

Rijiju also stressed the importance of inter-state learning, urging other regions to draw inspiration from Sikkim’s development model while embracing best practices from other states. He personally praised Chief Minister Golay’s leadership and vision for a balanced and prosperous Sikkim.