AMWJU Observes International Women’s Day; Stresses Gender Equality

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) observed International Women’s Day at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) auditorium today.

Commandant of the 2nd Manipur Rifles, Victoria Yengkhom, IPS, attended as the Chief Guest, while AMWJU President Bijoy Kakchingtabam presided over the event. Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) President, Khogendra Khomdram, was the Guest of Honour.

This year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” emphasized the need to accelerate progress toward gender parity.

The event highlighted women’s contributions in journalism and other sectors, underscoring the importance of equal opportunities and empowerment.

