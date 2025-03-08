Arunachal Assembly Passes Bills On Land Eviction And Floodplain Zoning

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 8: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Friday passed two key bills during the second day of its fourth session. The Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025, were presented for consideration by Minister of Land Management Balo Raja and Minister for Water Resources Biyuram Waghe.

The APLA also adopted the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Article 252(1) of the Constitution.

During the debate, Speaker Tesam Pongte suggested that the Flood Plain Zoning Bill be amended to include provisions for land eroded by smaller streams, which have been severely impacted by erosion.

In a separate discussion, National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Namgey Tsering raised concerns over the Indian Army’s occupation of community land in Tawang district without proper documentation or land acquisition procedures. Tsering urged the state government to take steps to denotify such land and address the restrictions imposed by the military on local residents.

NCP MLA Toko Tatung expressed support for Tsering’s concerns, criticizing the Indian Army for occupying prime lands in border areas, which he claimed had caused hardship for the original landowners. Pani Taram, advisor to the PHED & WS minister, suggested the state government act under the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Policy Act 2018 to protect sacred land in the state.

In response, Minister Balo Raja assured the assembly that the state government would engage with the central government, defense authorities, and local communities in Tawang to address the issue.