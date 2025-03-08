Arunachal Govt Partners With 17000 ft Foundation To Enhance Education In Remote Border Villages

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 8: The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 17000 ft Foundation to improve education in the state’s remote and high-altitude border villages. This collaboration aims to modernize educational infrastructure, improve teaching methods, and expand access to quality learning resources, thereby strengthening the region’s strategic importance.

The MoU was signed in the presence of key officials, including Passang D. Sona, the Minister of Education, Tourism, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, and Libraries; Amjad Tak, Commissioner of Education; and Sandeep Sahu, Director & Co-Founder of 17000 ft Foundation. Phuntsog Namgyal, the State Head of Sikkim for the Foundation, also attended the ceremony.

Since its inception in 2012, the 17000 ft Foundation has made significant strides in transforming education in Ladakh and Sikkim, benefiting over 1.25 lakh children, 7,000 teachers, and 75,000 community members. The Foundation is dedicated to strengthening education in isolated border communities across the Indian Himalayas.

Sandeep Sahu highlighted the key objectives of the MoU, which include upgrading school infrastructure, enhancing teacher training, and introducing digital learning tools in remote regions. The partnership will also involve engaging local communities to ensure long-term sustainability of educational improvements.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on various initiatives such as infrastructure development, teacher training programs, digital learning projects, and community participation. The partnership is aimed at ensuring equitable education for students in Arunachal Pradesh’s border villages, fostering growth and development in these critical regions.

“We are honored to work with the Arunachal Pradesh government to bring about this positive change,” said Sandeep Sahu. “This partnership will empower the children of the region and contribute to the future of Arunachal Pradesh.”