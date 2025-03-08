Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Discusses Education Roadmap And Reforms: Minister PD Sona

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 8: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly held a detailed discussion on the state’s education roadmap, with Education Minister P.D. Sona presenting key proposals for reform during the second day of the fourth legislative session.

Minister Sona emphasized the need for collective efforts to address the challenges facing the education system in the state. “Understanding your weakness is your strength, and we must work together to improve every aspect of the education system,” he said.

Sona also responded to concerns raised by lawmakers regarding the relationship between local teachers and parents. He assured that the rational deployment of teaching staff would be prioritized to enhance educational quality across the state. In addition, he announced that district administrations would be instructed to obtain Land Possession Certificates (LPC) for all government-run schools to prevent land encroachments, enabling the construction of boundary walls on a priority basis.

The Education Minister also expressed concern over the poor state of many government schools, particularly those lacking basic facilities like kitchen sheds. He revealed that the department had allocated funds for the construction of kitchen sheds in schools facing this issue.

The discussion included active participation from several lawmakers, including Wanglam Sawin, Dr. Mohesh Chai, Mutchu Mithi, Thangwang Wangham, Ninong Erig, Toko Tatung, Kumar Waii, Jikke Tako, Honchun Ngangdam, Nakap Nalo, and Wangling Lowangdong.

The session marked a significant step toward the state government’s ongoing efforts to reform the education sector and ensure a better learning environment for students across Arunachal Pradesh.