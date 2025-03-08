Assam CM Inaugurates Improved Radha Govinda Barua Path And Bhupen Hazarika Path In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the enhanced Radha Govinda Barua Path and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, along with a newly built RCC bridge over the Mora Bharalu River, to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion around the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, which spans 7.39 kilometers, connects the Barsapara Cricket Stadium to National Highway 27 near ISBT. The road is expected to serve as a vital alternative route for commuters from areas like Fatasil, Kalapahar, and Colony Bazar, while also facilitating smoother access to educational institutions and hospitals along the NH-27 bypass.

In his address, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that the revamped roads would help reduce traffic during major events at the stadium and provide a more convenient route for the public. He also pointed out that the Radha Govinda Barua Path would provide direct access to several entry and exit points of the stadium and is linked with the Guwahati Garbhanga Road.

The new RCC bridge over the Mora Bharalu River ensures better connectivity between the two key roads, allowing for easy movement across the stadium’s various gates. The Chief Minister also assured that similar upgrades to other roads in the city would be carried out soon.

The total cost of the project is Rs 14.74 crore. The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Minister Prasanta Phukan, MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and Deputy Chairman Mukuta Deka.