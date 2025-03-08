Assam CM Lays Foundation For Pontoon Bridge And Electrification Project In Rani Chapori

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a pontoon bridge connecting Mojoli and Rani Chapori, alongside the launch of a major electrification project aimed at improving infrastructure in the region.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma explained that the construction of a conventional bridge was not feasible due to the area’s limited boat access and transportation challenges. The newly proposed 250-meter-long, 3-meter-wide pontoon bridge, which will cost Rs 1.50 crore, is designed to carry loads up to three tonnes and will be operational for eight months every year. The bridge is expected to be completed within 40 days.

In addition to the bridge, the CM also announced the electrification of Rani Chapori, a region currently without regular power supply. The project involves the installation of an eight-kilometer high-tension (HT) line and a 25-kilometer low-tension (LT) line, with an investment of Rs 7 crore. The plan includes the setting up of five 63 KVA and five 25 KVA transformers, covering nearly 4,000 bighas of land, and is expected to be completed in two months. This initiative will also extend power to the nearby Nehali Char.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the availability of regular electricity would greatly enhance agricultural productivity in the area, which has relied on solar power for limited purposes. He also pointed out that the government’s various schemes, including the Kisan Samman Nidhi, along with the provision of high-quality seeds, have benefited local farmers. Furthermore, the establishment of a PepsiCo plant in Nalbari is helping farmers by providing a special variety of potato seeds to over 5,000 agricultural producers.

To address water scarcity issues during the rabi season, Sarma assured that additional deep tube wells would be installed if necessary. The government is also supporting mechanized farming by providing modern agricultural machinery to farmers.

Sarma further mentioned that efforts are underway to convert Rani Chapori into a revenue village, enabling local residents to acquire land ownership rights once the legal formalities are completed.

The CM concluded by appreciating the efforts of the Power Department, APDCL, and the Public Works Department for their swift execution of these projects. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister of Power Prasanta Phukan, APDCL Managing Director Rakesh Kumar, and other senior officials.