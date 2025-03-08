Assam CM Pledges Support To Women In Pursuit Of Their Dreams

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting women as they strive to achieve their aspirations.

In a message on X on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sarma highlighted the contributions of women and their role in the state’s progress. “Assam’s women – strong, enterprising, and trailblazers! In every sphere, our Nari Shakti is marching shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts to realise our dreams of a ‘Viksit Assam,’ and we are empowering them in their pursuits,” he stated.

The chief minister also extended his best wishes to women and assured continued government support for their empowerment.