Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Pledges Support To Women In Pursuit Of Their Dreams

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting women as they strive to achieve their aspirations.

In a message on X on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sarma highlighted the contributions of women and their role in the state’s progress. “Assam’s women – strong, enterprising, and trailblazers! In every sphere, our Nari Shakti is marching shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts to realise our dreams of a ‘Viksit Assam,’ and we are empowering them in their pursuits,” he stated.

The chief minister also extended his best wishes to women and assured continued government support for their empowerment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News