Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Ola Ras And SuggaHunny To Headline Guwahati’s Largest Holi Celebration On March 14

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati is all set to host its biggest Holi extravaganza yet, Let’s Slay Holi, on March 14, 2025, at the Brahmaputra Carnival Ground, Lachit Ghat. The event is expected to be a spectacular celebration of music, colors, and festivities.

The star-studded lineup includes international artist Ola Ras from Ukraine and renowned performer SuggaHunny, along with energetic sets by Disco Singh and DJ Rawat. The festival will feature vibrant color throws, top-tier DJ performances, gourmet food stalls, and an exclusive VVIP zone for premium guests.

With early bird tickets selling fast, attendees are encouraged to secure their spots via SortMyScene, BookMyShow, District by Zomato, or by calling 8811099999 / 8486924540.

This Holi event promises to be the most anticipated celebration in Guwahati, offering an unparalleled experience for festival-goers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News