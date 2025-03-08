Assam’s Gross Agricultural Land Declines Slightly, Irrigated Areas Increase: Ashok Singhal

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 8: Assam’s gross agricultural land has seen a slight decline over the past nine years, dropping from 35.09 lakh hectares in 2015-16 to 34.94 lakh hectares in 2024-25, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal informed the state Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a question from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Singhal highlighted that while the gross agricultural land decreased marginally, net agricultural land increased slightly, rising from 28.01 lakh hectares to 28.62 lakh hectares during the same period.

The Minister also pointed out a significant increase in the state’s irrigated areas. In 2015-16, the net irrigated land was 3.25 lakh hectares and the gross irrigated land stood at 4.55 lakh hectares, constituting 11.60% of the total agricultural land. By 2024-25, the net irrigated land had increased to 6.95 lakh hectares, and the gross irrigated land rose to 8.80 lakh hectares, now accounting for 24.28% of the state’s total agricultural land.

Singhal clarified that the data for 2015-16 was based on the Statistical Handbook, 2017, and the irrigation department, while the figures for 2024-25 were sourced from the latest records of the department.