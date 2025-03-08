Discuss Frontier Nagaland issue In Assembly Before Final Decision: BJP MLA Imchen

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 8: BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen on Friday urged the Nagaland state government to discuss the demand for the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) in the Assembly before taking any final decision. Imchen raised the issue during the general discussion on the state budget, stressing the importance of involving all 60 members of the assembly in the deliberation process.

Although the state cabinet had already deliberated on the matter and forwarded its comments on the third draft of the memorandum of settlement to the Union Home Ministry, Imchen emphasized that it was crucial for the Assembly to be consulted to ensure collective confidence on the issue.

In response, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio explained that the FNTA issue is still in its early stages, and as such, it had not yet been discussed with the Assembly. Rio clarified that the state government had forwarded its comments on the draft memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs in November 2024. He assured that discussions are ongoing between the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO), the state government, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and that the Assembly would be taken into confidence at the appropriate time.

The ENPO, representing seven tribes from six districts of Eastern Nagaland, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, citing long-standing neglect. Last year, the people of these districts boycotted both the Lok Sabha elections and local civic polls to press for their demands. However, in December 2024, ENPO President Chingmak Chang stated that while the demand for a separate state remains, the people have temporarily accepted the Centre’s offer for the Frontier Nagaland Territory, which would grant them autonomy in executive, legislative, and financial matters.

The issue continues to develop, and further discussions are expected in the coming months.