Manipur Resumes Bus And Helicopter Services Amid Protests; Clashes In Kangpokpi

NET Web Desk

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur, the state government has resumed Manipur State Transport (MST) bus services and helicopter operations under tight security.

MST buses traveling from Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati and Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur were flagged off from Imphal Airport. The buses reached Kangvai in Churachandpur and Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district under heavy security deployment.

However, upon reaching Kangpokpi district, clashes erupted between security forces and protesters opposing the free movement initiative. Security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators. The number of casualties, if any, is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, in Imphal, members of the Federation of Civil Society Organizations (FOCS) attempted to stage a peace rally toward Senapati, advocating for peace and normalcy. Security forces halted the rally at Chingmeirong Mao Market, citing the lack of official permission. Authorities advised the protesters to board MST buses instead of private vehicles, leading to a heated exchange between police and FOCS leaders.

Security forces remain on high alert as tensions persist in the state.