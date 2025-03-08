Manipur: Security Forces Arrested Seven Militants In Multiple Operations

NET Web Desk

Security forces have carried out a series of coordinated operations resulting in the arrest of several active members of various organizations. On March 6, 2025, two active members of KYKL from BP 77 near the Lokchao River, Moreh, Tengnoupal District were arrested. The suspects, identified as Keisham Naocha alias Ningsingba (38) of Nongpok Sekmai in Thoubal District and Ningthoujam Sanjoy (18) of Potshangbam Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur District, were taken into custody.

In a separate operation, one active member of PREPAK, Ningthoujam Dhananjoy, was apprehended. Authorities recovered from his possession a mobile phone with a SIM card, an Aadhaar card, a wallet, an RC book, Rs.1,000 in cash, and a Tata Nexon car along with its key.

Another operation near the RIMS Main Gate in Lamphel resulted in the arrest of two active members of the KCP (PWG) Organisation, namely Moirangthem Jiban Singh (27) and Laishram Tiken Singh (40). During the operation, security forces seized two mobile handsets, an Aadhaar card, and a sum of Rs.50,130, of which Rs.50,000 was identified as extortion money.

Further, an active member of the KCP (PWG) Organisation, Thoudam Premkumar Singh (38), was arrested near the gate of Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal. Items recovered from him included a brown side bag, two mobile handsets, an Aadhaar card, and an Airtel Payment Bank debit card.

In yet another operation, security forces arrested an active member of KCP (Taibanganba), Mayanglambam Borish Singh (24), and recovered a Redmi 13C 5G mobile phone from his possession.