Mizoram Governor Distributes Smart Boards To Six Schools In Siaha District

Aizawl, Mar 8: Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), visited Siaha on Friday to distribute smart boards to six schools in the district as part of the Smart Classroom initiative. This project, funded by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, is being implemented by ITI Ltd. and Living Thoughts Organisation.

Upon his arrival at the Siaha District Helipad, the Governor was greeted by Deputy Commissioner V.L. Hruaizela Khiangte, DIG Southern Range Altaf Khan, and other officials. A ceremonial guard of honor was held at the Circuit House before the Governor distributed the smart boards and held a discussion with local government officials, enforcement agencies, and educators.

In his address, Governor Singh praised the efforts of NRL, ITI Ltd., and Living Thoughts Organisation for their role in improving educational access in Siaha and Lawngtlai districts. He emphasized the importance of smart boards in bridging the educational gap in remote areas and enhancing the learning experience for students.

The Governor also expressed confidence that Mizoram’s high literacy rate, combined with access to modern educational tools, would drive further progress in the state. He encouraged officials to embrace innovation and ensure education includes life skills, values, and broader learning beyond traditional exams.

The schools that received smart boards are Phura High School, Z.M. High School, Border High School, Siasi Middle School, Theiva Middle School, and Lopu Middle School. Earlier, 14 schools in Lawngtlai District had also received smart boards under the same initiative.

The event was chaired by Deputy Commissioner V.L. Hruaizela Khiangte, with Prem Roy of Living Thoughts Organisation presenting a report. Speeches were delivered by Deputy CEM of MADC S. Lalremtluanga and SDO (Sadar) Vanlalchhuanliana, who extended a vote of thanks.

Governor Singh reaffirmed his commitment to returning to Siaha District in the future and reiterated the Government of Mizoram’s dedication to ensuring development reaches all corners of the state.