Sikkim Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025 In Pakyong District

NET Web Desk

Sikkim marked International Women’s Day 2025 with a special event in Pakyong District, recognizing the vital contributions of women in the region. The celebration, held at Saramsa Garden in Ranipool, was organized by the office of the Additional District Collector (Development) Pakyong, to honor the strength, resilience, and dedication of women in shaping the district’s progress.

The ceremony was attended by key district officials, including the Zilla and Panchayat Presidents, who acknowledged the significant role women play in community development. District Collector Rohan Agawane presented citations to the honorees, highlighting their invaluable contributions to society.

Additional District Collector (Development) Robin Sewa, in his address, praised the extraordinary efforts of women in Pakyong, emphasizing their pivotal role in not only supporting their families but also driving social and community advancement. The event served as a reminder of the ongoing need to recognize and celebrate the essential role of women in all aspects of life.