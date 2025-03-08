Tripura CM Exhorts People’s Representatives, Officials To Popularise ‘My Gov’ Portal

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 8: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday called on people’s representatives and government officials to actively promote the ‘My Gov’ portal to enhance rural development. The portal, introduced by the state government, enables citizens to report issues such as damaged roads and drainage problems by uploading photographs, facilitating quicker response from authorities.

Saha explained that unresolved issues are escalated to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary for timely action. He added that the initiative had impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he presented it at a Chief Ministers’ conclave in Delhi, with other states now considering similar platforms for addressing rural challenges.

The Chief Minister urged officials to increase awareness of the portal, emphasizing that it aligns with the vision of Digital India. He highlighted Tripura’s role as a leader in e-governance, being the only state where digital governance is implemented from the state level down to the gram panchayat level, with digital payments and document storage ensuring greater transparency.

Saha further mentioned that women are leading four Panchayat Samities in Tripura, marking significant progress in women’s empowerment. He also noted that the state had received seven national-level awards for its effective management of the Panchayati Raj system.