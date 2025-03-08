Tripura: CM Saha Urges Public Representatives To Build Smart, Women-Friendly Panchayats

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 8: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Friday urged public representatives to prioritize the development of smart and women-friendly Panchayats to ensure sustainable growth and better governance in the state. His call came during the inauguration of a state-level event to distribute 475 computers and present awards to the best performers of the National Panchayat Awards at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan.

Dr. Saha highlighted the state’s commitment to strengthening the Panchayat system and improving infrastructure for the advancement of good governance. “The government is working to ensure the success of every Panchayat in Tripura by focusing on infrastructure development and good governance,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also praised Tripura’s significant progress in the Panchayat Development Index, where the state has risen from 13th or 14th place before 2015 to 7th place today. “This achievement is a result of collective efforts from the Panchayat Department, Rural Development Department, District Administration, and public representatives. We must continue to work together to bring further progress,” Dr. Saha said.

Dr. Saha also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in emphasizing rural development and empowering Panchayats, acknowledging the crucial role of rural growth in the nation’s overall development. “With 70 to 75 percent of India’s population residing in rural areas, the development of these regions is essential for the strength of our nation,” he noted.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of making all Panchayats women and child-friendly and encouraged the use of solar power, smart technology, and efficient waste management systems to build ideal, sustainable Panchayats.

Dr. Saha also highlighted Tripura’s leadership in digital governance, stating that it is the only state in India to implement e-governance at all three levels of Panchayats. This initiative has made financial transactions and record-keeping more efficient, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Digital India.

The event was attended by key officials, including Aparna Nath, Sabhadhipati of North Tripura Zilla Parishad, Amlendu Das, Sabhadhipati of Unakoti Zilla Parishad, and other district leaders. Also present were Abhishek Singh, Secretary of the Rural Development Department, and Prasun De, Director of the Panchayat Department.