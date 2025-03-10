100% Railway Electrification In Assam By 2025: V Somanna

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 10: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna has announced that Assam will achieve 100% railway electrification by the end of 2025. The minister made the statement during his three-day visit to Assam and the Northeast, where he reviewed key railway infrastructure projects and modernization efforts.

A press release stated that Somanna inspected Dibrugarh Railway Station on Saturday and Guwahati Railway Station on Monday, assessing redevelopment work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and reviewing passenger facilities.

At Dibrugarh Railway Station, he examined the ongoing ₹26.27 crore modernization project, expected to be completed by October 2025. He also reviewed railway electrification, safety measures, and the Murkongselek-Pasighat New Line project. Additionally, he visited the Bogibeel Rail-cum-Road Bridge, which enhances connectivity between Dibrugarh and Dhemaji across the Brahmaputra River.

During his visit to Guwahati Railway Station, Somanna inspected the ₹181.09 crore redevelopment work. Accompanied by Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, he reviewed passenger amenities such as waiting halls, QR code ticketing counters, security arrangements, and the Executive Lounge. He also discussed further improvements with railway officials.

The minister highlighted that ₹10,440 crore was allocated for railway development in the Northeast in the Union Budget 2025-26. He also stated that 50 railway stations in Assam are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to enhance passenger convenience and operational efficiency.

Somanna reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernizing railway infrastructure and strengthening connectivity in the region, emphasizing the importance of timely completion of railway electrification projects.