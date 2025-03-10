Army Ex-Officer Rana Pratap Kalita To Receive Assam Vaibhav Award, Announces Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that former Army officer Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) will be conferred with the Assam Vaibhav Award, the highest civilian honor of the state. The award will be presented by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on March 30.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma stated that the Assam Cabinet has finalized the list of recipients for the 2024 State Civilian Awards, with Lt Gen Kalita selected for the Assam Vaibhav Award in recognition of his contributions.

In a separate development, the Chief Minister inaugurated key infrastructure projects in Guwahati, including the upgraded Radha Govinda Barua Path and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path. The project also features an RCC bridge over the Mora Bharalu River to enhance urban connectivity and facilitate access to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path spans 7.39 km, connecting Barsapara Cricket Stadium to National Highway 27 near ISBT. Sarma noted that the road, running parallel to the Mora Bharalu River, will serve as an alternative route to NH-27 for areas like Barsapara, Fatasil, Kalapahar, and Colony Bazar.

The Chief Minister stated that the improved infrastructure would ease traffic congestion, improve access to educational institutions and hospitals along NH-27, and provide a convenient route for commuters, particularly during major events at Barsapara Stadium.