Arunachal’s First Woman IAS Officer Indra Mallo Empanelled As Additional Secretary In Central Government

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 10: Indra Mallo, the first woman IAS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, has been empanelled for the Special Grade in the category of Additional Secretary-equivalent in the Government of India.

According to an official notification (No. 35/02/2025-EO(SM-I) dated March 8, 2025), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the empanelment of 24 IAS officers from the 1997 to 2000 batches for central postings at the Additional Secretary-equivalent level. The list includes officers from various cadres, including Odisha, AGMUT, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Gujarat, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu.

Indra Mallo, a 1999-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, has served in various capacities across the country, including in Arunachal Pradesh and the central government. She is a native of Papum Pare district and the daughter of the late Tarin Mallo, the first elected BJP state president of Arunachal Pradesh, and Dishi Mihu Mallo, the state’s first woman director.

Earlier, she was promoted to the rank of Joint Secretary along with 42 other officers and has held key positions in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and the Ministry of Women & Child Development.