Assam’s Pratiksha Deka Wins Suron Ka Ekalavya Season 2

Guwahati, Mar 10: Pratiksha Deka from Assam has won Suron Ka Ekalavya Season 2, a singing competition aired on Doordarshan.

She claimed the title after competing against three other finalists—Piccosa, Jack Aslam, and Jyothi Sharma. The show featured a panel of judges, including Bollywood music director Anu Malik, composer Anand Raj Anand, musical duo Shareeb and Toshi, and playback singer Pratibha Singh Baghel.

Following her victory, Pratiksha said, “Winning Suron Ka Ekalavya Season 2 feels surreal and incredibly rewarding. It’s an honor to have my journey recognized. I’m excited to keep refining my craft and explore new musical horizons.”

In a social media post, she expressed gratitude to her mentors, judges, and family, stating, “Honored and beyond grateful to win the title of Suron Ka Ekalavya Season 2! A huge thanks to all the judges, mentors, my grandparents, parents, brother, family, and friends who stood by me through this journey. This victory is ours!”