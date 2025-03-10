Centre Sanctions ₹89.48 Crore For Loktak Lake Project, Urges Manipur To Expedite Implementation

NET Web Desk

The Central Government has sanctioned ₹89.48 crore for the Loktak Lake Experience Project in Manipur under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) – Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale. However, despite the release of ₹59.05 crore, the State Government has yet to submit a utilization certificate, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha.

Responding to an unstarred question by MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Shekhawat emphasized that the Centre is working with states to develop 50 key tourist destinations across the country through a challenge mode initiative, as announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. Under this initiative, states must provide land for infrastructure development, and hotels in these locations will be included in the Harmonized List of Infrastructure to attract investments.

The Minister also noted that during a review meeting on February 11, 2025, the Central Government urged Manipur to expedite work on the Loktak Lake Experience Project, considering its significance in boosting tourism in the state.

Shekhawat further highlighted the Centre’s continued support for Manipur’s tourism sector through the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Under this program: The Imphal-Khongjom Tourist Circuit, approved in 2015-16, had a sanctioned amount of ₹72.23 crore, with ₹61.32 crore released and ₹61.25 crore utilized. And, the Spiritual Circuit Project (2016-17), covering Shri Govindajee Temple, Shri Bijoy Govindajee Temple, Shri Gopinath Temple, Shri Bungshibodon Temple, and Shri Kaina Temple, had a sanctioned amount of ₹45.34 crore, with ₹45.33 crore released and ₹43.04 crore utilized.

The Central Government remains committed to the rapid development of iconic tourist destinations across India, ensuring infrastructure growth and investment opportunities for sustainable tourism.