Former CM Biren Singh Highlights Manipur’s Road Development Initiatives

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Mar 10: Former Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has emphasized the Manipur government’s ongoing efforts to enhance road infrastructure across the state’s hills and valley regions. He stated that key projects are underway in Imphal West, Imphal East, and the Highway South Division to improve transportation and accessibility.

The infrastructure initiatives include the construction of 20.3 km of State Highways, 32.5 km of Major District Roads (MDR), 18.8 km of Other District Roads, and a 364.3 km network of Inter-Village Roads.

A major component of the project is the development of all-weather concrete roads designed for a lifespan of 40-50 years. These roads are built to withstand heavy traffic and extreme weather conditions, ensuring long-term durability and reduced maintenance costs.

The government aims to strengthen connectivity, bridge geographical gaps, and support socio-economic growth through these road development projects.