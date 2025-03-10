Justice Deepak Gupta Highlights High Courts as Guardians of Justice at Apanshu Mohan Lodh Memorial Lecture in NLU, Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2025: Former Chief Justice of Tripura High Court and retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Deepak Gupta expressed deep emotional ties to Tripura, calling it his “second home” during the inaugural Apanshu Mohan Lodh Memorial Lecture at the National Law University, Tripura today. Reflecting on his tenure as the state’s first Chief Justice, he recalled, “My years in Tripura remain some of the most cherished of my career. This land, its people, and its legal fraternity hold a special place in my heart.”

Speaking at the event, Justice Gupta paid tribute to Apanshu Mohan Lodh, describing him as a “father figure to the judiciary of the state” and lauding his contributions to Tripura’s legal landscape. “His dedication to justice and his unwavering principles continue to inspire generations of legal minds,” he remarked.

Delving into the theme of his lecture, “The Rule of Law and the Role of the High Court,” Justice Gupta underscored the importance of the rule of law as the cornerstone of democracy. Quoting Aristotle, he stated, “‘Law should govern’—a principle that safeguards society from arbitrary power and ensures that justice prevails over personal whims.” He traced this doctrine’s evolution from ancient civilizations to modern constitutional democracies, emphasizing its relevance in contemporary governance.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Magna Carta, signed in June 1215, he noted, “Its principles, enshrined in Articles 39 and 40, continue to resonate across the world—from India to Ukraine and the United States. The Magna Carta laid the foundation for constitutionalism, establishing that no ruler is above the law.”

Justice Gupta further elaborated on the Indian Constitution’s role in upholding these democratic values, particularly emphasizing the significance of Article 226. “High Courts must remain the sentinels of justice, empowered by Article 226 to issue writs protecting fundamental rights. This provision is the bedrock of constitutional integrity, ensuring that even the most vulnerable have recourse against injustice.”

Quoting Justice K.N. Wanchoo, he reaffirmed, “The judiciary must always be impartial, fair, and independent, for without judicial integrity, democracy itself is at risk.” Expressing concern over the decline in legal literacy in Tripura, he proposed initiatives to enhance public awareness and accessibility to legal education. “Legal empowerment is essential—an informed citizenry is the first step toward a just society,” he asserted.

The event also witnessed an emotionally charged address by Justice Arindam Lodh, who honored the memory of his father, Apanshu Mohan Lodh. Expressing his gratitude to Justice Gupta, the event’s principal speaker, Justice Lodh called the occasion “a historic moment preserving the legacy of my father for generations to come.”

He further described the lecture as “a landmark in the history of academia and the judiciary of Tripura,” lauding Justice Gupta’s instrumental role in shaping the High Court of Tripura. “His lordship’s leadership and deep affection for the people of Tripura left an indelible mark. He cherished the dream of a larger, more brilliant High Court, a vision we are striving to fulfill,” Justice Lodh said.

Reflecting on Justice Gupta’s contributions, he emphasized the jurist’s unwavering commitment to constitutional goals and public interest litigation. “His lordship’s tenure was transformative—he championed legal reforms, strengthened judicial institutions, and took up cases that brought meaningful change to the state.” Justice Lodh also credited Justice Gupta as the visionary behind the Judicial Academy, a project that started over 11 years ago on barren land and now stands as a testament to his dedication.

In a heartfelt moment, Justice Lodh acknowledged the role of his family in creating the endowment for the public memorial lecture. “This event is not just special to me but to my entire family,” he said, extending gratitude to his mother, Aloka Lodh; daughter, Avishikta Lodh; siblings, Abhijit Lodh and Jayanti Lodh; wife, Sima Lodh; and son-in-law, Arghya Raj Chanda.

National Law University (NLU) Tripura’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Yogesh Pratap Singh, expressed deep honor in hosting Justice Deepak Gupta for the inaugural lecture. He described Justice Gupta as “an eminent jurist and a stalwart of judicial reform,” emphasizing his significant contributions to justice and societal welfare.

Prof. Singh highlighted NLU Tripura’s outreach initiatives, including educating students on fundamental rights and conducting critical research on child marriages and tribal welfare. Concluding his remarks, he announced the construction of a state-of-the-art NLU campus, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to legal excellence and equity. “Justice Gupta is the perfect speaker for this occasion, as his vision aligns with our mission to empower future legal minds,” he said.

The inaugural Apanshu Mohan Lodh Memorial Lecture not only honored a judicial luminary but also underscored the enduring values of the rule of law and the transformative power of the judiciary in a democratic society.