Manipur Budget To Be Tabled In Parliament Today

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to table the proclamation of imposition of President’s Rule in Parliament today, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the state’s budget when the second leg of the Budget Session resumes.

The session is expected to be stormy, with the Opposition gearing up to raise multiple issues, including the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, delimitation concerns, allegations of duplicate voter IDs, and the tariff war threat posed by US President Donald Trump.

Manipur’s unrest is anticipated to dominate parliamentary discussions, with the Congress-led Opposition demanding a government response to the latest surge in violence following the resumption of free movement on Saturday. The state has been under President’s Rule since February 13 after the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Additionally, the Congress is set to press the government for clarity on Trump’s recent remarks claiming India has agreed to reduce tariffs. The party plans to demand official explanations in both Houses, even as India maintains that trade talks are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, is scheduled to convene on Tuesday. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief the panel on “current foreign policy developments,” likely touching on India’s diplomatic stance with the US and the UK. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal will provide insights into India’s trade policy and address concerns regarding Trump’s demands for tariff reductions and progress on a bilateral trade deal.