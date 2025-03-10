Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Indefinite Shutdown Continues In Kuki-Zo Dominated Areas Amid Protests

NET Web Desk

The shutdown has received widespread support from various Kuki-Zo organizations. In Churachandpur, protesters began blocking Tiddim Road early in the morning by placing boulders on the road to halt traffic. Volunteers were stationed at Sielmat Bridge, Tuibong Bazar, and other key locations to enforce the shutdown.

Several student bodies have also backed the protest, including Kuki Students’ Organisation, Churachandpur, Zomi Students’ Federation GHQ, Hmar Students’ Association Jt. HQ Tuithaphai and Zomi Students’ President (ZSP-GHQ).

All educational institutions, shops, and businesses remain closed, except for ongoing examinations, medical colleges, water supply services, and media operations.

