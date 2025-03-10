Manipur Police Arrest 16 Militants In Anti-Extortion Crackdown

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police arrested several active cadres of various insurgent groups in a series of operations across Imphal West and Imphal East districts on Sunday. The crackdown targeted individuals involved in extortion, transportation of arms, and other unlawful activities.

Five members of the NRFM organization were arrested from Gandhi Avenue, Thangal Bazar, under City Police Station in Imphal West. The individuals were identified as Keisham Robertson Meitei (29), Moirangthem Tanu Devi (21), Nameirakpam Rashini Devi (25), Meikam Ichan Chanu (32), and Laishram Menaka Chanu (27). They were reportedly engaged in extortion and smuggling of arms and ammunition. In a separate case, another NRFM cadre, Laiphrakpam Soniya Devi (24), was apprehended from Golapati Masjid Achouba Awang Leirak under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East. She was accused of extorting money from the general public, private firms, and government officials.

Additionally, two active members of the PREPAK (Pro) outfit were arrested from Khongman Nandeibam Leikai under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East. The accused, Chirom Rostam Meitei (25) and Heikrujam Arvind Singh (32), were also involved in extortion activities. Another operation led to the arrest of three PREPAK (Pro) members near Ima Medhapati School in Heinoupok, Imphal West. The suspects, Laishram Boboi Meitei (28), Palujam Babu Singh (25), and Yumnam Athoibi Chanu, were found to be extorting money from civilians, private entities, and government officials.

In a separate incident, an active member of KCP (PWG), Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh (38), was arrested from the RIMS Main Gate in Lamphel. He was caught with a mobile handset and was allegedly involved in extorting money from government officials and the general public in and around Imphal. Another KCP (PWG) member, Shandham Romen Singh (39), was arrested from Samurou in Imphal West. Authorities seized eleven incriminating demand letters from his possession.

Meanwhile, three cadres of the UPPK outfit—Ngangbam Bishan Meitei (24), Ashangbam Manikanta Singh (37), and Sorokhaibam Nganthoi Singh (23)—were arrested from Langol Type-II in Imphal West. They were allegedly involved in extorting money through illegal tribunal activities and unauthorized trials.

Manipur Police have intensified their operations against insurgent groups involved in criminal activities, aiming to curb extortion and maintain law and order in the state.