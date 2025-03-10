Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Protesters Block Highway In Kangpokpi After Clashes Leave One Dead

NET Web Desk

Protesters blocked National Highway-2 Kangpokpi district, a day after violent clashes between security forces and the Kuki-Zo community resulted in one death.

A shutdown in Churachandpur and Tamenglong district also disrupted vehicular movement, as civil society groups in Kuki-Zo areas called for an indefinite shutdown in protest against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive allowing free movement on highways starting March 8. The order was part of efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur, which has been divided into Kuki-dominated hills and Meitei-dominated valleys amid nearly two years of ethnic conflict.

In response to the protester’s death in Kangpokpi, the Kuki-Zo Council, backed by various Kuki organizations, announced an indefinite total shutdown in Kuki-dominated areas from midnight of 8th March. Protesters blocked major highways, including the Imphal-Dimapur road and the Tiddim Road linking Imphal to Mizoram, using burning tires and wooden logs.

Kuki groups have reiterated their opposition to free movement in their areas, insisting they will continue their protests until their demands—chiefly the creation of a separate Union Territory—are met.

