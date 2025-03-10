Manipur: Training Programme On Tobacco Control Held In Kakching

NET Web Desk

A one-day training-cum-orientation programme on the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, was held today at the Conference Hall of Kakching Municipal Council. The event was organized by the District Health Society (DHS) under the supervision of the District Administration, Kakching.

Dr. Takhellambam Jullon, District Nodal Officer, NTCP, DHS Kakching, highlighted the health risks of tobacco, emphasizing its role in causing cancer, heart disease, respiratory illnesses, and diabetes. Shri Premjit Thokchom, Co-founder and President of Sangai Youth Tobacco Free and Educational Organisation, discussed the social and economic consequences of tobacco use. Shri Sougaijam Surendro, Food Safety Officer, elaborated on the COTPA Act, 2003, stressing its provisions on banning tobacco advertisements, restricting smoking in public places, and prohibiting the sale of tobacco to minors.

Around 40 officials from the Medical, Food Safety, Police, and Education departments participated in the programme. Challan books for enforcing the COTPA Act were also distributed to officials.