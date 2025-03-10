Nagaland Assembly Forms Committees On Climate Change, Local Governance

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 10: The Nagaland Assembly has constituted two new committees to address climate change and enhance local governance in the state.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer stated that the committees were formed to strengthen governance and address pressing environmental and administrative challenges.

The Committee on Climate Change will review policies, monitor government initiatives, and promote measures such as green budgeting, electric vehicle adoption, and sustainable agriculture. It will also work on improving air and water quality, particularly in major rivers.

The Committee on Urban Local Bodies & Nagaland Village Councils will focus on governance at the grassroots level. It will address issues such as waste management, water supply, affordable housing, traffic congestion, and urban pollution while advising the government on policy decisions.

Longkumer expressed confidence that the committees, formed on Saturday, would play a crucial role in addressing these concerns. He also introduced 14 financial and non-financial committees of the Assembly, along with the panel of chairpersons for 2025-2026.