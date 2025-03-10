Nagaland Government Faces ₹222 Crore Liability Under National Pension Scheme

NET Web Desk

Kohima, March 10: Nagaland government has more than 222 crore rupees in outstanding liabilities under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) as of 31 March 2023.

The State Finances Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March 31, 2023 revealed that, there were 32 thousand 760 employees under NPS as of March 31, 2023. During 2022-23, a total of 350.65 crore rupees was received in subscriptions, including both employee and government contributions.

However, the government transferred only 332.83 crore rupees to the trustee bank. This shortfall, added to existing balance of 204.24 crore rupees from the previous year, resulted in 222.07 crore rupees in liabilities, the report said.