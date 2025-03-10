Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Government Faces ₹222 Crore Liability Under National Pension Scheme

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, March 10: Nagaland government has more than 222 crore rupees in outstanding liabilities under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) as of 31 March 2023.

The State Finances Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March 31, 2023 revealed that, there were 32 thousand 760 employees under NPS as of March 31, 2023. During 2022-23, a total of 350.65 crore rupees was received in subscriptions, including both employee and government contributions.

However, the government transferred only 332.83 crore rupees to the trustee bank. This shortfall, added to existing balance of 204.24 crore rupees from the previous year, resulted in 222.07 crore rupees in liabilities, the report said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News