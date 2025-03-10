Nagaland Hosts Two-Day States’ Startup Ranking Knowledge Exchange Workshop In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 10: A two-day “SRF 5.0 Knowledge Exchange Workshop” (Nagaland Edition) began on March 10, 2025, at Hotel Vivor, Kohima. Organized by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Nagaland, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the workshop aimed to foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration in the startup ecosystem.

DPIIT Director Sumeet Jarangal highlighted the Startup India initiative, launched on January 16, 2016, and the significance of the States’ Startup Ranking as a platform for learning. He emphasized key schemes such as the Fund of Funds, Credit Guarantee Fund, and India Seed Fund Scheme, stressing the importance of collective efforts to expand startup support.

Advisor for Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, expressed gratitude to DPIIT for choosing Nagaland as the host state and acknowledged Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia for supporting the initiative. She noted that India ranks third globally in startups, crediting efforts from various states and union territories. Speaking on Nagaland’s entrepreneurial landscape, she recalled the state government’s initiative in 2013 to promote entrepreneurship among youth and change their mindset towards business as a career.

The workshop featured a presentation on Nagaland’s startup ecosystem by Deputy Director of Industries & Commerce, Keneirienuo T. Zatsu. A fireside chat on fostering entrepreneurship in the state was led by Meraj Faheem, CEO of Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC), and Kamaljit Das, Joint Secretary of MSME, Odisha. The event also included discussions on digitization for sustaining startups and knowledge-sharing sessions on state startup policies.

Jakhalu emphasized that the workshop would help improve rankings, strengthen networks, and facilitate collaboration among stakeholders. She highlighted its role in uniting the Northeast region to enhance collective growth and knowledge exchange.