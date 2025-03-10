Tripura Minister Ratanlal Nath Launches ‘Madhubaner Madhu’ Brand, Paving the Way for Self-Reliance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2025: In a significant stride towards empowering local entrepreneurs and promoting self-reliance, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratanlal Nath inaugurated the ‘Madhubaner Madhu’ brand at the Haflongchhara Agriculture Office premises under Dharmanagar subdivision. The brand marks the collaborative debut of 32 enterprising youth and housewives, who joined forces to establish this new venture under the guidance of the Agriculture department.

Jubarajnagar Block BDO Debapriya Das, former MLA Malina Debnath and various officials from the Agriculture Department alongside other guests were present.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ratanlal Nath shared the government’s vision, stating, “Our government’s goal is to take every person on the path of self-reliance. I sincerely thank these 32 enterprising people who have developed the ‘Madhubaner Madhu’ brand with the help of the Agriculture Department.”

Highlighting the challenges in the agricultural sector, the Minister remarked, “The amount of paddy cultivation in North Tripura is gradually decreasing, while the food demand of the people here has doubled. According to the Prime Minister’s Agriculture Policy, more than 50,000 farmers have already been honored in the northern district. However, due to insufficient cultivation, the potential for development in the agricultural sector is not being fully utilized.”

To address these challenges, Minister Nath announced incentives for local farmers, promising, “All modern agricultural equipment will be provided to those farmers who have not yet received power tillers or other agricultural machinery. However, agricultural land cannot be left idle in any way—something or the other has to be cultivated.” He concluded his speech by paying homage to the resilience of farmers who toil under challenging conditions, emphasizing their invaluable contribution to society.

The Minister further unveiled plans to strengthen the initiative, declaring, “To further expand this initiative, a permanent sales center (stall) will be set up in Dharmanagar city. Through this, entrepreneurs will be able to market their honey and take another step forward on the path of self-reliance.” He also underscored the demand for honey as a long-lasting product, urging other farmers to diversify their crops and contribute to the advancement of the agricultural sector.

This pioneering venture has set a new benchmark for agro-based industries in North Tripura, opening doors to employment opportunities and promising a brighter future for the region’s economy. The launch of ‘Madhubaner Madhu’ stands as a proof to the collective effort and determination of the public to achieve sustainable progress.