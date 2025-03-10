Tripura Witnesses Development Under BJP Rule, BJP National Chief JP Nadda Slams Left Regime

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2025: BJP National President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the previous Left regime, accusing it of fostering violence and lawlessness. He asserted that Tripura, which was once “blood-stained” under the Left, has seen a significant 30 percent decline in crime under BJP governance.

Addressing a massive public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on the occasion of the second anniversary of the BJP’s second term in Tripura, Nadda said, “Tripura was gripped by fear and crime during the CPM rule. But today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, the state has embarked on a path of peace and progress. The BJP government has been working relentlessly to build a drug-free Tripura, ensuring safety and security for its people.”

Highlighting the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda emphasized that the political culture in India has changed. “The BJP government works to provide benefits to the last person in society. Our policy is to serve the people, not just to gain power. This is why after 27 years, the BJP formed a government in Delhi, and today, we are ensuring good governance in Tripura,” he stated.

Drawing comparisons with Delhi’s political scenario, Nadda said, “The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi was neck-deep in corruption. The people realized this and have now made Delhi AAP-free after years of BJP’s persistent efforts. Similarly, Tripura has also broken free from the shackles of the 25-year-long Left rule, making way for a development-driven government under BJP.”

Nadda lauded the BJP government for its infrastructural strides in Tripura. “From national highways to internet connectivity, the state has witnessed a radical transformation. Under the leadership of Dr. Manik Saha, the development momentum has accelerated, covering vital sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and public transportation.”

Acknowledging the people’s faith in the BJP, he said, “The people of Tripura have shown their trust in the BJP by electing two MPs from the state in both the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This victory reflects their support for our vision of development and governance.”

In a significant announcement, Nadda unveiled two major welfare schemes launched by the Tripura government— the ‘Chief Minister’s Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana’ and the ‘Chief Minister’s Balika Samriddhi Yojana.’

Explaining the initiatives, he said, “Under the Chief Minister’s Balika Samriddhi Yojana, every girl child born in a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family will receive a Rs 50,000 bond. By the time she turns 18, this amount will grow to Rs 10 lakh, ensuring financial security for her future.”

Similarly, under the Chief Minister’s Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana, 140 meritorious students from Tripura Madhyamik Shiksha Parshad, CBSE, and ICSE boards will be provided with scooters to facilitate their education.

During the event, J.P. Nadda also released a booklet showcasing the achievements of the BJP government over the last two years. “This document is a testament to our unwavering commitment to public welfare. The people of Tripura have blessed this government, and we will continue to work for their betterment,” he affirmed.

With massive support from the public, the BJP leadership reiterated its resolve to drive Tripura forward on the path of development, ensuring peace, prosperity, and progress for every citizen.