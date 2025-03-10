Tripura Witnessing ‘Golden Era’ of Development Under BJP: MP Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2025: Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb asserted that Tripura has witnessed an era of “unprecedented development” under the BJP-led government, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the transformation.

Addressing a public meeting in Agartala on Sunday, Deb said, “Tripura’s development was unimaginable during the communist rule, but under the BJP, the state is experiencing a golden era.”

Highlighting key achievements, he pointed out a massive housing initiative. “The previous government provided only 48,000 houses, while the BJP government has ensured nearly 4.7 lakh houses for the people. This is real development,” he stated. Deb also emphasized the strides in infrastructure, particularly the national highway network. “Earlier, Tripura’s roads were in a terrible state. Now, with projects worth Rs 22,000 crore, connectivity has been significantly improved,” he said.

Discussing the economic progress of the state, Deb claimed that farmers’ incomes have more than doubled. “Under the previous government, farmers earned around Rs 6,000 per capita, but today, they earn nearly Rs 13,000. This reflects our commitment to improving livelihoods,” he noted. Additionally, he highlighted advancements in rail connectivity and overall development in housing and road infrastructure.

Underlining the state’s budgetary expansion, Deb praised the efforts of Chief Minister Manik Saha. “A staggering Rs 27,000 crore is being allocated for Tripura’s development. This investment is playing a crucial role in the state’s progress,” he said, criticizing the previous government for failing to meet public expectations. “The Communist government only disappointed the people, while BJP has set a real example of growth,” he added.

On tribal issues, Deb accused the previous Communist regime of exploiting tribal communities. “The Communist Party used the tribals for political gains, but the BJP has ensured their development. Protests by tribal groups have declined significantly as they are now receiving their rightful benefits,” he claimed. He further stated that several tribal extremists had surrendered after joining the BJP government, and tribal communities were now receiving various welfare benefits.

Reiterating the BJP government’s commitment to tribal development, Deb mentioned multiple initiatives aimed at improving their standard of living. “We are working tirelessly to uplift the tribal population with various schemes and programs,” he concluded.