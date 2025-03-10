Tripura’s Retired Police Officer Subrata Chakraborty Launches ‘Samadhan’ Initiative to Solve Common Legal Issues for Citizens

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2025: In a significant step towards addressing common legal challenges faced by ordinary citizens, a senior police officer in Tripura has initiated a unique program aimed at providing quick and effective solutions. The initiative named “Samadhan” (Solution) has been launched to help those who struggle with legal complications and are unaware of proper procedures.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subrata Chakraborty, a retired but dedicated officer has taken this step to bridge the gap between the police, legal experts, and the general public. The initiative was inaugurated at Metro Bazaar in Agartala today, where a dedicated office has been set up to guide and assist citizens.

While addressing a press conference, DSP Chakraborty expressed his motivation behind launching this initiative. “Many people do not understand legal matters or the functioning of the police. Often, they feel lost when dealing with legal problems. Our aim with ‘Samadhan’ is to provide them with proper guidance and ensure they do not suffer due to a lack of knowledge or resources,” he stated.

The initiative focuses on resolving various legal and administrative issues that people commonly face, including documentation problems, legal disputes, police procedures, and social conflicts. It acts as a legal advisory center where people can receive free guidance from legal experts.

“There are many individuals who cannot afford legal consultation. They often struggle to understand how to proceed with their cases. Through ‘Samadhan,’ we aim to provide them with the necessary knowledge and resources so that they can take the right steps,” Chakraborty added.

The program also encourages collaboration with police officers, lawyers, and social organizations to provide quick and efficient solutions. It is designed to ensure that citizens do not have to run from one office to another in search of help.

Several legal professionals and retired police officers have extended their support to this initiative, recognizing its importance in empowering the public. Many have applauded Chakraborty’s efforts in setting up an independent advisory institution that can help prevent unnecessary legal struggles.

DSP Chakraborty has also indicated that if this initiative proves successful, he plans to expand ‘Samadhan’ to different districts in Tripura. “We want to ensure that no one is denied justice due to ignorance or financial limitations. If people come forward and take advantage of this service, we will consider expanding it further,” he said.

The launch of ‘Samadhan’ marks an important step towards making legal assistance more accessible, affordable, and transparent for the common people of Tripura. As the initiative gains momentum, it has the potential to become a model for community-driven legal aid services in other parts of India.