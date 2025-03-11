4 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Nabbed, Deported: Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that four infiltrators from Bangladesh have been apprehended and deported.

The individuals, identified as Abdul Kabir, Bodhiur Rahman, Md Tayub, and Abdul Kalam, were caught by Assam Police and handed over to the neighbouring country.

This development is part of the state government’s efforts to combat infiltration. CM Sarma had earlier stated that 305 infiltrators from Bangladesh have been sent back in the last seven months, reaffirming the government’s commitment to an “infiltration-free Assam”.