Manipur : 3 Arrested In Fake Ministerial Post Scam, Brought To Imphal From Delhi

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police have arrested three individuals involved in a ₹4 crore scam, where fraudsters allegedly impersonated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son to offer fake ministerial posts to MLAs.

Among those targeted was Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata. The accused were apprehended in Delhi and brought to Imphal this morning. Following multiple complaints from MLAs, an FIR was filed, and police invoked BNS Sections 318(4) and 319(2) in the investigation.

Authorities are probing the extent of the scam, with further details awaited.

