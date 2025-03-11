Arunachal: 3 Hectares Of Illicit Opium Cultivation Destroyed Near Longvi Village In Changlang District

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown, a joint team comprising district administration, Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force destroyed 3 hectares of illicit opium cultivation near Longvi village in Changlang district on Monday.

The cultivation site, situated near the Indo-Myanmar border, was reportedly used by Myanmarese nationals, taking advantage of the porous border in the area. The team trekked for 3.5 hours through dense forest and mountainous terrain to reach the site.

The Changlang district administration reiterated its commitment to curbing illegal drug cultivation and trafficking, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in maintaining security along the border areas.