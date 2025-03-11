Arunachal: Indian Armed Forces Flag Off Historic 3,900km Shaurya Yatra Bike Rally

NET Web Desk

The Indian Armed Forces flagged off the Shaurya Yatra, a monumental 3,900km bike rally, from Vijayanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday. This historic journey will traverse the nation, covering the eastern frontiers to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, embodying the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The rally features a diverse group of personnel from the Assam Rifles, the Indian Army, and civilian riders from Arunachal Pradesh. The event also honored ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and highlighted the Bharat Ke Veer initiative, which supports families of fallen heroes.

The Shaurya Yatra aims to inspire unity, service, and national integration among citizens, especially the youth. The rally is a testament to the Indian Armed Forces’ commitment to celebrating military valor and promoting national unity.