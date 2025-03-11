Arunachal Man Detained At Dibrugarh Airport With 9mm Bullet

NET Web Desk

A resident of Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, Simbhu Dayal, was detained at Dibrugarh Airport on Tuesday after a 9mm bullet was discovered in his luggage during screening. Dayal, who was en route to Rajasthan, claimed he had no knowledge of the bullet.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, exploring potential links to insurgent groups and assessing security risks. The discovery of the bullet has raised concerns about possible security threats, and officials are working to determine how the ammunition ended up in Dayal’s luggage.

The incident has prompted authorities to increase security measures at the airport, with passengers and luggage being subjected to thorough screening.