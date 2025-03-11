Assam’s Gauhati Medical College Achieves Milestone With State’s First Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery

NET Web Desk

In a significant breakthrough, Gauhati Medical College, under the Assam government, has successfully performed the state’s first-ever robotic knee replacement surgery. This achievement showcases the institution’s capability to carry out cutting-edge, tech-driven medical procedures.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share the news, highlighting the state’s progress in medical technology. This development is expected to boost the state’s healthcare infrastructure and provide advanced treatment options for patients.

Gauhati Medical College, established in 1960, has been at the forefront of medical education and healthcare in Assam. The institution has made significant strides in recent years, including the inauguration of a new radiation oncology block in 2021, equipped with a topotherapy machine, a first for any medical college in the country.