BJP MP Rajib Bhattacharjee Slams Left-Congress Rule in Tripura, Demands Super Specialty Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2025: In a scathing attack on the Left-Congress rule in Tripura, BJP State President and Member of Parliament Rajib Bhattacharjee accused them of neglecting development and exploiting the poor.

Speaking at the upper house in Parliament on Tuesday, he asserted that the state suffered due to their misgovernance.

“CPM and Congress have not done any developmental work for Tripura. They have only ruled by cheating the poor,” Bhattacharya alleged. He further criticized their governance model, stating, “The slogan of the communists was ‘Give, give, give, otherwise, destroy, destroy.’”

Highlighting the progress under the BJP-led government, Bhattacharya credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the economic transformation of the North-East, including Tripura. “There has been unprecedented economic development in the region, and Tripura has also witnessed significant changes,” he remarked. He particularly emphasized improvements in the state’s healthcare system, stating that the previous governments took no steps to enhance medical facilities.

On the same day, Bhattacharjee submitted a demand to Union Health Minister JP Nadda for the construction of a super specialty hospital in Tripura, modeled after AIIMS. “A state-of-the-art medical facility is crucial for Tripura’s healthcare needs,” he urged, pressing for swift action on the proposal.