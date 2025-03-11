BSF Cracks Down on Illegal Border Crossings in Tripura, Arrests 36 Individuals in 4 Days

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has once again demonstrated its vigilance, successfully apprehending 36 individuals in a series of operations conducted between March 6 and March 10, 2025. The BSF Tripura Frontier has arrested 29 Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indian nationals, including touts from various parts of Tripura, for their involvement in illegal border crossings.

According to officials, the operations were carried out in multiple locations across the state, including Airport Police Station, Nischintapur under Amtali Police Station, Harnakhola under Mohanpur Police Station, Agartala Railway Station in West Tripura District, Churaibari and Dharmanagar Railway Stations in North Tripura District, Sabroom in South Tripura District and LK Para in Gomati District.

To strengthen border security and address local concerns, the BSF has also conducted over nine village coordination meetings in the border areas. “We remain committed to securing our borders and ensuring the safety of our citizens. Our forces will continue their efforts to curb illegal infiltration and smuggling activities,” a senior BSF official stated.

With heightened surveillance and ongoing operations, the BSF remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the nation’s borders.